India giving COVID-19 vaccines to more people as cases rise

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination drive beyond health care and front-line workers, offering the shots to older people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk. Those now eligible include people older than 60, as well as those over 45 who have ailments such as heart disease or diabetes that make them vulnerable to serious illness. The shots will be given for free at government hospitals and sold at a fixed price at over 10,000 private hospitals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first inoculated and appealed for everyone to do so. The rollout of the vaccine campaign has been sluggish, and virus cases are rising again after months of decline.