Germany limits travel from French region over virus variant

BERLIN (AP) — Germany announced Sunday that travelers from France’s northeastern Moselle region will face additional restrictions due to the high rate of variant coronavirus cases there. Germany’s disease control agency said it would add Moselle to the list of “variant of concern” areas that already includes countries such as the Czech Republic, Portugal and the United Kingdom. Travelers from those areas must produce a recent negative coronavirus test before entering Germany. The France’s minister for European affairs said his country regrets the decision and is in negotiations with Germany to try to lighten the measures for 16,000 inhabitants of Moselle who work across the border.