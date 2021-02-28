Fonda says Hollywood needs more diversity after Globes honor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Fonda accepted the Golden Globes’ highest honor, then turned her focus onto a couple deeper issues. The actor and social activist called for greater diversity in Hollywood and praised the “community of storytellers” for their vital role in troubled times. Wearing an all-white suit, she was one of the few honorees to accept an award in person Sunday in Beverly Hills, California. Fonda says her late father, Oscar winner Henry Fonda, would be “very proud” of her career and being honored with the Globes’ highest honor. Fonda accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award given annually to an “individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.”