Feeling like winter through Monday night, then early spring weather returns

There has been quite a contrast in the weather conditions across the area today. Through the northern and northwestern parts moderate to heavy snow fell, with totals ranging from 3 to over 8 inches, including 8 inches near Park Falls, and 8.8 inches a few miles southwest of Butternut. Central and southern parts of the area received drizzle, light rain, and a few flakes of snow. Mid afternoon temperature readings ranged from the upper 20s to low 30s north of Wausau and through the 30s south.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6 pm this evening for Vilas and Oneida Counties.

Gusty northwest winds are developing this afternoon as a cold front passes through. The winds will remain breezy through the evening into tonight, bringing much colder air into the area. While some clearing will develop the rest of the afternoon and evening, cloud cover will quickly increase tonight as another wave of low pressure slides through. Light snow or flurries will be possible, but accumulations should be less than an inch.

After the chance of some light snow or flurries early Monday, gradual clearing will occur. But it will be chilly with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Breezy northwest winds early will diminish during the afternoon.

Quiet and cold conditions are expected Monday night, with lows in the single digits above zero.

The forecast for the rest of the week and weekend is relatively tranquil and quite mild.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. February 28, 2021

