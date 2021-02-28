El Salvador vote could strengthen president’s rule

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — People in El Salvador are voting in legislative and mayoral elections that are seen as a referendum on whether to break the congressional deadlock that has tied the hands of upstart populist President Nayib Bukele. The parties that have dominated in El Salvador for nearly three decades are trying to retain their hold on congress and other key positions. Anger with those parties swept Bukele into office in 2019, and frustration remains. Bukele has blamed congress for blocking his efforts in everything from controlling crime to managing the coronavirus pandemic.