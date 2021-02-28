Cuomo asks state AG, top judge, to launch harassment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s special counsel says the state’s attorney general and top judge will jointly appoint an independent lawyer to investigate claims of sexual harassment lodged against Cuomo by two former staff members. The move comes after legislative leaders had earlier criticized Cuomo’s plan to appoint retired federal judge Barbara Jones to conduct the probe. Beth Garvey, special counsel to the governor, says the Democratic governor’s administration has asked Attorney General Letitia James and Janet DiFiore, chief judge of the Court of Appeals, “to jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer” to review the allegations. Garvey says the investigator’s report will be made public.