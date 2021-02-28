Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for a long-sought boost to U.S. roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Remember Infrastructure Week? That never happened in the Trump administration. But Biden is already looking beyond the massive COVID relief bill, toward a massive infrastructure initiative. During the presidential campaign, Biden pledged to deploy $2 trillion on infrastructure and clean energy investments. That’s even more expensive than the COVID relief plan. And the White House has not ruled out an even higher price tag. The package could be aimed at boosting health care and manufacturing as well.