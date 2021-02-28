Australian state bans plastic drinking straws and stirrers

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — An Australian state has become the first in the country to ban some single-used plastic items including drinking straws, stir sticks and cutlery. The new law bans the sale, supply and distribution of a range of single-use items in South Australia from Monday, Environment Minister David Speirs said. More items will be added to the banned list early next year including polystyrene cups, bowls and plates. Queensland state will introduce a similar ban in September while the Australian Capital Territory will begin phasing out some of the same items from July. All Australian states and mainland territories except for New South Wales have now banned single-use plastic shopping bags.