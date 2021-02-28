At bicoastal Globes on Sunday, ‘Borat’ could triumph

NEW YORK (AP) — When drained of glamour, what’s left of the Golden Globes? That’s one of the biggest questions heading into 78th annual awards on Sunday night. The show will have little of what makes the Globes one of the frothiest and glitziest events of the year. Due to the pandemic, there will be no parade of stars down the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Its hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will be on different sides of the country. The circumstances will test the Globes telecast like never before. The ceremony on NBC begins at 8 p.m. EST.