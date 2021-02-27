Yellen’s encore: Lending economic heft to Biden’s virus plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Janet Yellen thought her public service days were behind her after former President Donald Trump declined to offer her a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve in 2018. Instead, she’s back for an encore at age 74 as President Joe Biden’s treasury secretary. Yellen is part of Biden’s inner sanctum as he pushes for a giant coronavirus relief plan, a package that could determine how quickly the U.S. economy heals. The House passed the package Saturday, sending it to the Senate. Yellen’s credentials are enough to give pause to Republican lawmakers and other economists who argue the package is so big it could overwhelm the economy.