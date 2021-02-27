Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 9:42PM CST until February 28 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. A narrow

band of 6 or more inches is possible, especially near or just

north of Taylor County.

* WHERE…Clark and Taylor Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.