Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 9:42PM CST until February 28 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 9:42PM CST until February 28 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. A narrow
band of 6 or more inches is possible, especially near or just
north of Taylor County.
* WHERE…Clark and Taylor Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.