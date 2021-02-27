Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 3:26AM CST until February 28 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MN

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and

Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red

Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad

River Reservation.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Bands of heavier snowfall will be possible,

which may result in some higher accumulations than is currently

forecast. There is some uncertainty as to where these heavier

snow bands will develop. Also, a period of heavier snowfall

rates will be possible, with up to 1 to 2 inches per hour

between the 6 AM and 9 AM time frame.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.