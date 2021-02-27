Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 2:33PM CST until February 28 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

between 1 and 3 inches, with locally higher amounts of 4 inches

possible and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Marathon, Langlade, Northern Marinette County and Northern

Oconto County Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.