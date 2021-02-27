Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 2:29PM CST until February 28 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.

The highest amounts are expected over Taylor County. A narrow

band of 6 or more inches is possible, especially near or north

of Taylor County, but exact location is uncertain.

* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.