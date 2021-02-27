Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 2:29PM CST until February 28 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 2:29PM CST until February 28 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WINew
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.
The highest amounts are expected over Taylor County. A narrow
band of 6 or more inches is possible, especially near or north
of Taylor County, but exact location is uncertain.
* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.