Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 10:28PM CST until February 28 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Updated
Last updated February 28, 2021 5:44 am
10:28 pm Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 5
inches.

* WHERE…Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence and Forest Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Roads and sidewalks will become snow covered and
slippery. Air travel delays are possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

More Stories

Skip to content