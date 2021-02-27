Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 10:28PM CST until February 28 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 10:28PM CST until February 28 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence and Forest Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Roads and sidewalks will become snow covered and
slippery. Air travel delays are possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.