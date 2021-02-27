Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 10:28PM CST until February 28 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Last updated February 28, 2021 5:44 am
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
between 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Marathon, Langlade, Northern Marinette County and Northern
Oconto County Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Roads and sidewalks will become slippery. Air travel
delays are possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

