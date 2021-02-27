Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 10:28PM CST until February 28 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

between 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Marathon, Langlade, Northern Marinette County and Northern

Oconto County Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Roads and sidewalks will become slippery. Air travel

delays are possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.