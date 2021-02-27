Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 10:22PM CST until February 28 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MN

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 10:22PM CST until February 28 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MNUpdated
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Localized values of 6″ are possible.
* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions Sunday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.