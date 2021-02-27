Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Oneida County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to 5
inches with locally higher amounts of 6 inches possible. Some
freezing rain is possible south of Tomahawk, to Rhinelander, to
Iron Mountain.
* WHERE…Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence and Forest Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&