Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Oneida County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to 5

inches with locally higher amounts of 6 inches possible. Some

freezing rain is possible south of Tomahawk, to Rhinelander, to

Iron Mountain.

* WHERE…Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence and Forest Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

&&