Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Bands of heavier snowfall will be possible,
which may result in some higher accumulations than is currently
forecast. There is some uncertainty as to where these heavier
snow bands will develop. Also, a period of heavier snowfall
rates will be possible, with up to 1 to 2 inches per hour
between the 6 AM and 9 AM time frame.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
