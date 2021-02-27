Special Olympics takes the plunge

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- Instead of plunging into a freezing cold river, participants of the Wisconsin Special Olympics fundraiser plunged into nature with a snow shoe race to raise money for the many programs put on by the Wisconsin Special Olympics.

"It's all for Special Olympics. Looking a little different, same cause. We have lots of dedicated fundraisers who still want to be in the spirit of the polar plunge and we all know why we're doing it- for the athletes with Special Olympics," North Central Region Director Miranda Haima said.

Across the country Special Olympics events are being put on both virtually and in-person.

"The theme this year is 'Your Adventure, Your Way.' Statewide we've had sledding and snow shoeing events as well as our virtual option that we're calling 'Chilling at Home.' People are pouring buckets of water over their heads, making snow angels, having snowball fights. Some people have even had fire departments come and hose them down. So people are getting really creative," Haima said.

The Special Olympics not only prepares athletes for competing but also helps them foster and grow their abilities.

"It's a whole wide range of impact that's more than just sports. Sports and competition are a huge part of what we do and allowing people to use their abilities. That's the biggest impact-inclusion and allowing people to use their abilities," Haima said.

Athletes are able to begin their journey with at eight years old. Events range from bowling to swimming and track and field. When they get older, some become coaches.

"I coach my team. I coach them about doing the bowling, cross country skiing, and I help them with running events," Special Olympics Coach and Athlete Cole Cleworth said.

The donations go a long way in funding the events and opportunities for athletes.

"On the behalf of my Polar Plunge I want to say thank you all for my donations. Thank you," Cleworth said.

The donation link will be open until March 6th and can be found here.