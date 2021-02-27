Saudi Arabia says it intercepts missile attack over capital

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted a missile attack over its capital launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, as well as bomb-laden drones targeting the southern province of Jizan. The state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV posted footage of what appeared to be explosions in the air over Riyadh. Social media users also posted videos of the blast, apparently showing the kingdom’s Patriot missile batteries intercepting the ballistic missile over Riyadh. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen’s years-long war. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis. The group increasingly has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.