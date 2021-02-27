Red Cross serves Texas

(WAOW) -- Texas is finally back to warmer temperatures and in the process of thawing out. Though temperatures have risen, the winter storm has caused lingering effects.

Many homes and businesses have regained their power, however there are still some in the dark and dairy products and water are hard to find in some grocery stores.

The Red Cross has deployed to offer assistance and pass out water and emergency kits for Texas residents. While Red Cross volunteers deploy a few days after receiving the call, others are on their way within hours.

"Anytime I get the chance to get called upon and go, as soon as I get that call I'm on a plane in 24 hours and I'm down here (Texas) ready to help out," Red Cross volunteer Chris Huston said.

In 2019 Huston had his right leg amputated but was back serving with the Red Cross months later because he loves helping others. He said volunteers are always needed.

A link to donate to Texas disaster relief can be found here.