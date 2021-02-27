Official: Pakistan security forces kill 2 militants in south

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — An official says Pakistani counterterrorism police and secret service officials have raided a militant hideout, killing two militants accused of involvement in attacks on security forces. Shahid Solangi, a counterterrorism officer, says the early morning raid took place in the Patni area of the city of Sukkur in southern Sindh province. He said the militants attempted to escape and opened fire on officers, triggering a shootout. Solangi said two militants belonging to the Noor-e-Islam group of the Pakistani Taliban were killed. Solangi said the slain militants were involved in attacks on police and security forces in South Waziristan and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest.