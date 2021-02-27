NYC rally condemns attacks on people of Asian descent

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds have gathered in New York City to denounce an uptick in attacks on people of Asian descent in the city and across the country. Saturday’s rally at Foley Square in lower Manhattan was not far from where an Asian man was critically injured Thursday in what police said was an unprovoked stabbing by another man. Jo-Ann Yoo is executive director of the Asian American Federation. She says the Asian American community is terrified by the attacks. Mayor Bill de Blasio said “Stop Asian hate” is the message that needs to be spread across the country.