Notre Dame knocks off Onalaska in D2

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Notre Dame took advantage of a cold shooting Onalaska Hilltopper team to pull out to an early lead and stay in front for rest of the game to move on in a Division 2 semifinal in the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.

The final score was 64-32.

At one point in the first half, the Tritons lead the Hilltoppers 21-5. Late in the half, behind ten points from Olivia Gamoke, pulled to within nine, but at the break the score was 31-20.

Gracie Grzesk had nine points in the first half to help put Notre Dame out in front.

The Tritons kept up the pace in the second half and spread out their lead to 32 at one point.

Grzesk was the top scorer with 16 points. Teammate Sammy Opichka had 12.

For Onalaska, Gamoke finished with 10 points. Devyn Schmeling added 8 points in the game.

Notre Dame takes on the winner of the New Berlin Eisenhower and Reedsburg game.

The championship game is set for 6:35 pm Saturday night.