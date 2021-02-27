Man dies after crashing into Sun Prairie pizzeria

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police say a man is dead after crashing a truck into a Sun Prairie pizzeria Saturday morning.

Sun Prairie Police, Fire and EMS responded around 6:45 a.m. to a report of a vehicle crashing into Anna's Pizzeria.

Officers said when they arrived, there was a pickup truck fully inside the building.

Authorities say EMS took the male driver to a local medical facility, where he later died.

Officials are not releasing the name of the driver at this time.

Police said Anna's Pizzeria was closed, and no other people were involved or hurt due to the crash.

According to the police department, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but evidence suggests the driver suffering a significant medical event before the crash.

Owner Lonnie Kohler spoke with 27 News and said, "First and foremost [our hearts] go out to the family of the gentleman that passed away... As far as the restaurant, everything can be fixed."

Kohler told 27 News Anna's Pizzeria will be closed for the foreseeable future due to the damages.