Libya media authority: Journalist detained after PM presser

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities in western Libya say they have detained a local journalist after he attended a news conference for the country’s newly appointed prime minister in the capital of Tripoli. The Saturday announcement has come after television journalist Ziyad al-Warfali’s family and employer said they lost communications with him. The media authority in Tripoli says al-Warfali did not obtain work permits required for journalists in Libya. It did not reveal his whereabouts but said he would be released “soon” after his Thursday detention. The capital is controlled by an array of armed groups and militias, loosely allied with a U.N.-supported government.