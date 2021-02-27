Hudson moves past Franklin to reach D1 Championship

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WXOW) – The Hudson Raiders advance to the WIAA Girls Division 1 State Championship with a 61-46 win over the Franklin Sabers.

The Raiders led for all but seven seconds of the game. They took a 31-22 halftime lead with Audrey Hatfield’s nine first-half points.

Hudson’s patient offense countered the defense of Franklin and kept the Sabers from reducing the lead too much in the second half.

Franklin’s Gabrielle Gawlitta helped cut the Raiders lead to five on a couple of occasions but couldn’t get any closer than that.

Three of Hudson’s starters scored in double figures. Hatfield finished with 21, Livi Boily had 13, and Sophia Jonas 11.

Gawlitta scored 18 for Franklin. Taylor Wojcinski had 11 more for the Sabers.

Hudson faces Germantown in the Division 1 Championship game. They defeated Vernona in a semifinal game Saturday morning.

Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 8:15 p.m.