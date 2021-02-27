Germantown moves to D1 championship with win over Verona

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WXOW) – A 20-0 scoring run to start the game set the tone for the Division 1 semifinal game between Germantown and Verona Saturday morning at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

Jaelyn Acker got things going with two three-point baskets for the Warhawks. A three from KK Arnold made the lead 20-0 before Taylor Stremlow hit a free throw at the 12:56 mark to end the shutout.

By halftime, the score was 41-19.

The Warhawks set a record by making 14 three-point baskets during the game on 42 shots.

The final: 76-57.

Jaelyn Acker led all scorers with 28 points. She made seven of the team’s three point baskets. KK Arnold had 19 points in the game.

Taylor Stremlow was the top scorer for Verona with 18. Lyric Burns dropped ten for the Wildcats.

Number one seeded Germantown, who is also making their first-ever state tournament trip, faces the winner of the Hudson vs. Franklin game later Saturday afternoon.

The Division 1 Championship is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.