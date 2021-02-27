FDA approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use

(WAOW) -- The FDA has granted emergency use authorization to a third COVID-19 vaccine.

It is the first single dose COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, it does not require special cold storage.

Clinical studies have also shown that the virus is 86% effective against severe forms of the virus, and against the South African variant.

Johnson & Johnson says it has 4 million doses ready to ship immediately, and should have 20 million ready by the end of March.