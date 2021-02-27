Edgar defeats Clear Lake, advancing to state tournament

(WAOW) -- The WIAA boys basketball state tournament is just around the corner and one Central Wisconsin team will be taking on your television screens.

After arguably being the underdog, Edgar defeated Clear Lake Saturday night. The Wildcats averages three points and two rebounds less than their opponent going into the matchup but the game came down to minutes.

Edgar controlled the pace of play for the majority of the game. They had no problem running a multitude of screens to put themselves in a good position before taking a chance to score.

At the half, the Wildcats were down by eight, but a buzzer beating three-pointer by Drew Brewster cut that lead to four.

In the second half the wildcats came back. With a minute left in play, Edgar held a 14 pt. lead allowing them to pass the ball around before the clock could expire.

The Wildcats will be making their way to the state tournament starting on Thursday. You can watch them take on their next opponent on Channel 9.