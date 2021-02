Asia Today: S. Korea allows workers to squeeze extra doses

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency has allowed health workers to squeeze extra doses from vials of coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer. The decision came after some health workers who were administering the AstraZeneca shots reported to authorities that they still saw additional doses left in the bottles that had each been used for 10 injections. An agency official says skilled workers may be able to squeeze one or two extra doses from each vial if they use low dead-volume syringes designed to reduce wasted medications and vaccines. However, the agency isn’t allowing health workers from combining vaccines left in different bottles to create more doses.