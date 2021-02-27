Arrest warrant issued for suspect in slaying of Yale student

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the slaying of a Yale graduate student. Qinxuan Pan is wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, who was found lying outside his car on a New Haven street with multiple gunshot wounds. The 29-year-old Pan is believed to be staying in the Atlanta area and should be considered armed and dangerous. Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy said he was seen in the suburbs of Duluth or Brookhaven, driving with family members, carrying a black backpack and acting strange days after the killing.