AP sources: Feds pinpoint suspect in officer’s riot death

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal investigators probing the death of a Capitol Police officer killed in the Jan. 6 riots have zeroed in on a suspect seen on video appearing to spray a chemical substance on the officer before he later collapsed and died. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The people say the FBI has obtained video that shows the suspect spraying Brian Sicknick and other law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 riot. But they cautioned that federal agents hadn’t yet identified the suspect by name and and the act hasn’t been directly tied to Sicknick’s death.