A wet mix of snow and rain on the way

After an extremely mild day, warming weather will work against us as a wet system of snow and rain moves into the northern half of the state. Driving conditions will be extemely deteiorated, and the ground may turn into a slushy mess.

*** A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Ashland, Iron, Price, Clark, and Taylor county until Noon Sunday and for Vilas, Oneida, Forrest, Florence, Lincoln, Langlade, and Marathon county until 3 pm Sunday.

This Evening: Increasing clouds and mild.

Highs: Mid-Upper 40s (Few cities in the 50s) Wind: South to SW 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy with a wintry mix in central Wisconsin and wet snow showers in the northwoods. (Wet snow accumulation likely)

Low: 30 Winds: SW 5-10 turning SE

Sunday: Snow north or and a wintry mix, ending by midday. Turning blustery and cooler. Total accumulation will be rain to 1” south of Wausau with 1- 3 inches north of Marathon county and even 3-5 inches in the far NW.

High: 34 Wind: E 10-20 Gusts: 30mph

While there is a chance of precipitation in the late evening, rain, sleet, and snow showers will likely form overnight tonight after midnight and continue throughout the entirety of Sunday morning. Due to the near-freezing temperatures, it is likely that the precipitation that falls in central Wisconsin will be a mix of snow, sleet, and rain with a possibility of freezing rain. The Northwoods will be a few degrees colder making showers mostly snow. This will leave a possibility of 3-5 inches widespread across northern Wisconsin. Areas in north-central Wisconsin that receive mixed precipitation will see accumulating totals of less than 3 inches with cities south of marathon county expecting less than an inch. As temperatures will be cooling on Sunday, expect driving conditions to become hazardous for most of the morning and into the early afternoon. The rest of the day Sunday will be extremely breezy with wind gusts near 30 miles an hour and sustained winds of 10-20 miles an hour.

Cooler air will sweep into the state Sunday night dropping low temperatures to the mid-teens and will only rise to the low 20s for Monday's high. Monday morning has a 50% chance of a flash of snow show in the Northwoods in the morning but then will turn partly cloudy.

The winds will then shift to the south once again bringing warmer air into the state for Tuesday. Most cities will once again jump back into the 40s with mostly sunny skies. The rest of the week we will get a pleasant taste of spring a little early as temperatures remain in the 40s every day with mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies.

Enjoy the rest of your mild Saturday and get the boots out for Sunday. Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 27-February 2021.

On this day in weather history:

1717 - What was perhaps the greatest snow in New England history commenced on this date. During a ten day period a series of four snowstorms dumped three feet of snow upon Boston, and the city was snowbound for two weeks. Up to six feet of snow was reported farther to the north, and drifts covered many one story homes. (David Ludlum)