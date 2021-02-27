46th Motorcycle Swap meet held in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW)- Bikers are getting ready for spring as they explored new gear at the motorcycle swap meet in Rothschild.

Bikers got the chance to swap out motorcycles, parts and clothes.

The event has been going on for 46 years with the goal to bring bikers from across north central Wisconsin together and fund programs that will teach about biker safety.

"There is a lot more than riding on a bike, you are going to get hurt it is expect the unexpected. It is not like a car where you get a fender bender, with a bike you get a broken leg or worse," said Paul Zinda who was at the event.

The event wrapped up at 4 p.m.