3 adults slain in Arkansas home, abducted baby found safe

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a home in northwest Arkansas, but the child was found hours later, unharmed, and a suspect has been arrested. Arkansas State Police say sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies at the home near Huntsville, in Madison County, on Tuesday evening. Authorities deduced that the infant was missing and state troopers started searching for two vehicles that were seen at the home earlier in the day. They pulled over one of the vehicles, a van, about 200 miles from Huntsville, and arrested a man armed with a rifle. The child was retrieved and has been placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.