WWE star Goldberg gets tough in helping Texans in need

WWE star Bill Goldberg is one of many Texans affected by recent blackouts that left 4 million customers without electricity and heat during a deadly winter freeze. He suffered damage to property on his ranch just outside San Antonio, Texas. Goldberg wants to be known just as much as a friend of his community as he is a wrestler. He’s taking his teenage son and other friends to an area Salvation Army on Friday to pass out water and food to people in need. Goldberg will guest star next week as a gym coach on the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs.”