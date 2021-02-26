Wausau Salvation Army offers free drive-thru food box pickup program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Friday, the Wausau Salvation Army is hosting a free drive-thru food box program for community members in need.

Over the past few months, Wausau's Salvation Army Development Director Ann Brigham said more families have been coming in for help. Many of those families saying it's the first time they've ever been in need.

A factor has been the COVID-19 pandemic for so many. Brigham said everyone goes through tough times and the free food box program will help with physical and mental health by providing nutritious food.

The Salvation Army will have around 300 pre-packed food boxes ready for pickup.

It's no questions asked, other than how many people are in a household.

Items included will be meat products, cheese, produce, and bread for example.

Brigham said recently they've helped a lot of people who are just above the federal poverty level or below it because of extra monthly expenses to pay for like rent or mortgage.

"It's often a choice between do I pay the rent or do I feed my family good food," Brigham said. "So by having these food boxes this allows people to be able to have good nutritious food for their families."

She said especially with the pandemic, many families may not have a lot of money left over for food after monthly expenses.

"It's a blow to people's pride and self-esteem sometimes, but we all go through those kind of things," Brigham said. "So we just want to make sure people know that these food boxes will help them get through."

Last year the Hunger Coalition, a partner in the food box program put out 3.6 million pounds of food, doubling the number from 2019.

Brigham expects the need for aid in the form of nutritious food will continue through the Summer as people are starting to bounce back from the impact felt last year.

The Salvation Army expects to distribute all of the boxes, and you must be a Marathon County resident as other counties are doing this as well.

The event is made possible by partnerships with other non-profits in the community like the USDA, United Way of Marathon County, and the Hunger Coalition.

Food can also be picked up for someone else if they can't make it. There must be a signed note from that person.

Drive-thru distribution begins at noon and runs until 4 p.m.

Residents may drive up on 2nd Avenue from the north and when directed, drive behind The Salvation Army Social Services building at 202 Callon Street and collect the groceries.

Officials encourage not blocking intersections or driveways while waiting.

There will also be free pre-packaged lunches available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside of the Salvation Army.