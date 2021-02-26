Vaccination ‘passports’ may open society, but inequity looms

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Governments say getting vaccinated and having the proper documentation to prove it will smooth the way to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and such efforts have gotten a head start in Israel. But that also raises the prospect of further dividing the world along the lines of wealth and access to vaccines, creating ethical and logistical issues that have alarmed decision-makers globally. An expert on global health law says that in many low-income countries, most people won’t be vaccinated for many years. Israel has enough vaccine to inoculate everyone over 16. But even with that wealth, there’s concern about using the shots as diplomatic currency and power, exacerbating inequality.