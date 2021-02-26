Two arrested after drug investigation in Nekoosa

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WAOW)-- Two people are in custody after a drug investigation in Nekoosa.

In a press release, the Nekoosa Police Department said they had received information on Monday, several children were being exposed to illegal drugs on 2nd Street in the city.

While investigating at the home, 41 year old Noah Campbell jumped out of a second floor window and fled on foot, he was arrested a short time later.

37 year old Bobbi Jo Setser was in the home along with two children.

Campbell is on parole for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and was arrested on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine

Manufacture/Deliver THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Resisting Arrest

The department says the following criminal charges are being requested for Setser: