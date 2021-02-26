Top US diplomat ‘visits’ Mexico, Canada on virtual trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken held his crucial first bilateral meetings since taking the post with Mexico and Canada. Both meetings Friday were billed as “trips” though they were held virtually because of the pandemic. It was part of President Joe Biden’s effort to start a new chapter in North American relations, which were strained at times under his predecessor, Donald Trump. They were expected to discuss economic issues as well as efforts to address COVID-19 along their shared borders, which have been closed to all but essential traffic since the start of the pandemic.