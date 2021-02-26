Ta-Nehisi Coates to write new ‘Superman’ film

NEW YORK (AP) — Ta-Nehisi Coates, the acclaimed essayist and novelist who expanded the world of Wakanda in Marvel comics, will write the script for a new “Superman” film from Warner Bros. The studio announced Friday that Coates will pen the screenplay for an upcoming “Superman” film that’s early in development. J.J. Abrams will produce. No director or star has yet been announced. Coates is best known as the author of bestsellers including “Between the World and Me,” “The Beautiful Struggle” and “We Were Eight Years in Power.” Since 2016, he has also penned the Black Panther comics for Marvel. He was thanked in the credits of Ryan Coogler’s 2018 film “Black Panther.”