“Stuff a Truck” campaign kicks off

(WAOW) -- The 11th annual "Stuff a Truck" campaign kicked off at Trig's this week.

The goal of the campaign is to fill a semi-trailer with donations for local food pantries.

Due to the pandemic, Trig's will not be accepting donations brought from home, but you can help by purchasing pre-packaged bags of food and hygiene items.

You can also purchase a pin-up that will be displayed in store, or round up your grocery bill.

Tim Plevak, store director, said donations are needed now more than ever.

"A lot of people bring a lot of food and raise a lot of money for the food banks during the holidays, but that food is obviously used up. It's a good time of year to fill those food banks back up," he said.

The campaign runs now through March 17th.