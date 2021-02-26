Some students enrolled in secondary education eligible to participate in Wisconsin FoodShare

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Students who are enrolled at least half time in a place of higher learning and meet some certain criteria can now participate in FoodShare as well as receive assistance to purchase groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the program, places of higher learning are defined as colleges, universities, business, technical, trade, or vocational schools.

Students must be enrolled at least half time while also meeting one of the following requirements:

Be eligible to participate in state or federally financed work study during the regular school year (whether or not they are currently employed in a work study job).

Have an expected family contribution (EFC) of $0, which is calculated using information submitted on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the current academic year. All students receiving the maximum amount of a Pell Grant have an EFC of $0.

More info can be found here and students that want to submit an application can do so here.