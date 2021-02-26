Rwandan court rules it can try ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A judge has ruled that the terrorism trial of the man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” can be held in Rwanda. The judge rejected Paul Rusesabagina’s argument that the court cannot try him because he is no longer a citizen. Rusesabagina’s lawyer says his client will appeal the decision. Rusesabagina has argued he is a Belgian citizen who was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda, a country he left in 1996. His family says he is targeted for being a critic of Rwanda’s president. But the judge says the court doesn’t find it relevant to talk about how Rusesabagina was detained.