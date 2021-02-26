Processing of asylum seekers expands at US-Mexico border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The processing of asylum seekers waiting to enter the United States has expanded to a third border crossing, even as nongovernmental organizations called for more effort to protect the thousands still in Mexican border cities. A week after the U.S. government began processing those with active cases made to wait in Mexico during the Trump administration at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego, the process expanded this week to the Matamoros-Brownsville crossing and Friday to Ciudad Juarez-El Paso. The organization Doctors Without Borders, which works along the migratory routes through Central America and Mexico, warned Friday that there are places where migrants remain at great risk.