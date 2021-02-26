Prince Harry raps ‘Fresh Prince,’ says he didn’t walk away

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry rapped the theme song to the 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” during a late-night talk show interview. During an appearance on the CBS television network’s “The Late, Late Show with James Corden” that aired early Friday, Harry said he decided to step away from his work as a front-line member of the royal family to protect his wife and son and his mental health. Corden and the prince toured Southern California on an open top bus, at one point arriving outside the mansion where the opening sequence of Will Smith’s “Fresh Prince” was filmed. The two rapped the theme song after Corden asked Harry, “Do you remember the song?“