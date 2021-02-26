Officials: Heavy fighting kills 27 people in central Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Tribal and security officials in Yemen say that heavy fighting between rebels and government forces has killed at least 27 people in the oil-rich province of Marib. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Friday that the deaths came amid a surge in violence in the past twenty-four hours. The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels earlier this month renewed their attack on Marib, a stronghold for Yemeni forces allied with the internationally recognized government. The rebel offensive has faced stiff resistance and made little progress so far. Yemen’s stalemated civil war began in 2014, when the rebels seized the capital of Sanaa and much of the country’s north.