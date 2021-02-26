NYT editor Bill Hamilton joining publisher Celadon Books

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington editor for The New York Times is joining Celadon Books as executive editor. Bill Hamilton will begin his new job April 5 and will focus on acquiring books about politics and history. Hamilton, who previously was an editor at The Washington Post, has worked with such prize-winning journalists as Bob Woodward, Maggie Haberman and David Maraniss. Celadon is a Macmillan division co-founded in 2017 by Jamie Raab and Deb Futter. Authors have ranged from Steve Martin and Roz Chast to former CIA director John Brennan and chef-restaurant owner Erin French.